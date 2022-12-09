Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3)
Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 84-74 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati is fourth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 2.8.
The Musketeers play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Xavier ranks fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 43.0% as a team from deep this season. Colby Jones paces the team shooting 55.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.
Boum averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc. Jack Nunge is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Xavier.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
