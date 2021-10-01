NORTH ANDOVER — In any good boxing movie, the main character is usually down on points and taking a beating in the late rounds of a title match. But somehow, the fighter finds the strength to battle back and knock out the opponent.
For Pat Kelley, head trainer at Title Boxing Club in North Andover, that script describes a fight he has waged against alcohol dependence every day for seven years.
He even coined a motto, “Recovery, Life’s Greatest Comeback Story,” to sum up his struggle.
“It was a couple years ago, when a friend of mine posted to social media in regard to reaching his one year of sobriety milestone,” Kelley said. “That was my comment on his post.”
So when the Title Boxing Club held a Fight for Recovery Box-a-thon on Sept. 20 to benefit the nonprofit Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project, it seemed appropriate to print that phrase on the back of T-shirts for participants wear.
“My assistant general manager, Tim McDonough, said why don’t you throw that on there?” Kelley said. “We put that on the back of the shirts and the members seemed to love it.”
They were so inspired they raised $6,000 by hitting 54 heavy bags with jabs and uppercuts that Kelley and the club’s other trainers have taught them to throw.
“We’re overwhelmed with their generosity,” said Cole Welch Caffrey, president of the MVPSAP. “It was an amazing event, and they plan to extend it to bring in more money.”
Indeed, Kelley said, a final raffle was held Wednesday night that brought the total closer to $7,000.
“I underestimated our ability,” he said. “Our members are amazing.”
The MVPSAP holds four events per year at the Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, aimed at helping people understand, among other things, how personal characteristics can make them vulnerable to addiction.
“We try to get the community engaged and have a conversation in regard to addiction and, most importantly, prevention for the people at the beginning of life’s journey, so people know they have choices for what they can do with their lives,” Welch Caffrey said. “When you have conversations dissecting addiction and whether it’s in their genes and what risks that puts them at. Some individuals don’t know that.”
That lack of self-awareness can sometimes lead people to follow a path that others have laid out for them.
“When you give an individual the choice—’this could happen’—you’re going in a different process,” Welch Caffrey said.
The MVPSAP, which is also led by activist Phil Lahey, will use the money raised by the Fight for Recovery Box-a-thon to provide sober living scholarships.
“We’ll be able to give scholarships to individuals for complete treatment, who need to go into sober living and don’t have the funds to do it,” Welch Caffrey said. “We’ll give scholarships to people who have some significant length of sobriety, that want to get their sobriety coach certification. We will pay for their training.”
Kelley said he knows from personal experience that access to treatment in a sober house is a valuable opportunity. It forces addicts to confront their problems.
“All I needed was an excuse not to make a change in my life,” he said. “The hard part is to make a change and be uncomfortable and do something.”
Kelley, who has been both a fighter and boxing promoter in his career, described last Monday’s Box-a-thon as one of the biggest classes he’s ever led, adding that the turnout was due in part to the nature of the cause.
“A lot of the members, they all know me,” Kelley said. “They knew this was something personal and dear to me.”
He said if it wasn’t for support he received from Lauren Macaulay, owner of Title Boxing Club, he wouldn’t be alive today, and that makes it even more amazing that people would raise money so total strangers can fight addiction.
“That’s what Cole and Phil do,” he said. “They’re willing to take that step and give somebody at the worst possible moment in their life a chance. I don’t think there’s a better way to spend a buck.”