FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, and jailed on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward Circuit Court records.
Davis, 28, a Baltimore native, was initially held Wednesday morning at Broward County’s Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. In a court appearance, he was granted a $1,000 bond and told to avoid contact with the victim.
Records show no details of the arrest or the incident that led to it.
Davis is scheduled to appear in a televised bout on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia. Davis has a 27-0 record with 25 knockouts and reportedly was in Miami training for the scheduled fight.
Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA lightweight, the IBF super featherweight; and the WBA super featherweight.
But he also has another court date scheduled in Baltimore on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in November 2020, according to court records.
In that case, he is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He faces 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, records show.
Also in 2020, Davis was charged in a domestic violence case after grabbing his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child by the throat at a charity basketball game at the University of Miami. But Miami-Dade state prosecutors dropped the case on Dec. 13 before it was to go to trial next month, according to court records.
