FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Oct. 10, 2021. A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.