Georgia Southern Eagles (10-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt)
Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -3.5; over/under is 127.5
BOTTOM LINE: Tyree Boykin and the Appalachian State Mountaineers host Andrei Savrasov and the Georgia Southern Eagles in Sun Belt action Thursday.
The Mountaineers have gone 6-3 at home. Appalachian State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Donovan Gregory averaging 4.3.
The Eagles are 3-1 in conference play. Georgia Southern is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Mountaineers and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boykin is averaging 11.9 points for the Mountaineers.
Jalen Finch is averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.