Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 2-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-10, 5-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Braves take on Indiana State.

The Braves are 7-2 in home games. Bradley has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sycamores won the last meeting 76-71 on Jan. 2. Cooper Neese scored 19 points to help lead the Sycamores to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ville Tahvanainen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Terry Roberts is shooting 45.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Neese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

