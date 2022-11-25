Merrimack Warriors (1-5) at Bradley Braves (3-3)
Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Bradley Braves after Ziggy Reid scored 21 points in Merrimack's 71-57 loss to the Providence Friars.
The Braves are 3-0 on their home court. Bradley is eighth in the MVC scoring 70.8 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.
The Warriors are 0-3 on the road. Merrimack is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ja'Shon Henry is shooting 62.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Bradley.
Jordan Minor is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 14.0 points for Merrimack.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
