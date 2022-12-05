Bradley Braves (6-3, 2-0 MVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2)
Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts the Bradley Braves after Ray'Sean Taylor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 78-72 win against the Troy Trojans.
The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC scoring 78.3 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.
The Braves are 1-1 on the road. Bradley scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 33.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Lamar Wright is averaging 10.8 points for SIU-Edwardsville.
Rienk Mast is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 13.1 points for Bradley.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
