Bradley Braves (16-8, 9-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 8-5 MVC)
Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Bradley Braves after Bowen Born scored 30 points in Northern Iowa's 88-81 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.
The Panthers are 8-4 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 7.1.
The Braves have gone 9-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Born is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
Duke Deen averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Bradley.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.
Braves: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
