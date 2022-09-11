Bucs over Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes hungers to be great. Tom Brady lives to torture souls like Mahomes.
In February of 2023, Brady delays Mahomes' bid for a second title and makes a champion out of first-year Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles.
This will be an epic matchup, one that will probably go back and forth. But as we've seen so often over the last two-plus decades, Brady is cool, calm and collected when it matters most. The Bucs have the best player and best team in 2022.
Imagine, his eighth ring at the age of 45: It's going to make for one more amazing chapter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.