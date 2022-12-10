FILE - New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo bats during the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Aug. 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. Nimmo is staying with the free-spending Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and no announcement had been made.