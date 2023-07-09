FILE - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game on May 5, 2023, in Atlanta. Fried threw 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, July 9, 2023, — his first appearance in more than two months while on the 60-day injured list recuperating from a strained left forearm.