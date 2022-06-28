ATLANTA — As they move toward the All-Star break, the Braves will be without their closer.
The club on Tuesday placed Kenley Jansen on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat. The Braves made the move retroactive to June 27.
Jansen has managed an irregular heartbeat for a long time, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Braves on Monday made the decision to put him on the injured list. They expect this to be a short injured-list stint.
In 2018, Jansen went on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat Aug. 10. He returned after the minimum amount of time and pitched Aug. 20.
While he’s on the injured list now, Jansen can still throw bullpen sessions and keep his arm going. That is why the Braves believe this will be a short stint.
They recalled right-hander Jesus Cruz to take Jansen’s roster spot.
According to an MLB.com story written at the time, Jansen in 2018 underwent a catheter ablation to “correct a defect that triggered an irregular heartbeat.” Jansen also underwent a catheter ablation in the left atrium of his heart after the 2012 season, the story said.
The Braves expect Jansen to be OK. He has dealt with this for a long time.
Jansen blew his fourth save Sunday but ranks third in baseball with 20 saves. He has a 3.58 ERA and has provided a huge boost to the Braves’ bullpen this season. He has looked like himself during different stretches this season, like when he allowed only one run over 14 2/3 innings from April 13 to May 17.
With 370 career saves, Jansen ranks No. 10 on the all-time saves leaderboard. He converted his first nine save opportunities of the season before blowing one May 18.
With Jansen out, the Braves could use Will Smith — last year’s closer — and A.J. Minter to close games. Minter has surrendered only six earned runs over 32 innings this season, but he has surrendered a run in three of his past five appearances. Smith has a 3.41 ERA over 29 frames.
Before the 13-pitcher maximum set in recently, Cruz allowed only a run over six innings for the Braves.
