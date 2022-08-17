North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.