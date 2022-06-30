PHILADELPHIA — Major League Baseball on Thursday announced that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña finished as the top vote-getter for the National League in the first phase of voting for the July 19 All-Star Game. This means Acuña will have a starting spot for the NL team, managed by Brian Snitker.
Acuña is headed to Dodger Stadium, but some of his teammates could join him.
The Braves have multiple finalists for the second phase of voting, which will be used to determine the rest of the NL’s starters. The top two vote-getters at each position, including designated hitter — and the top four in the outfield — made it to the second voting phase, which begins on Tuesday.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud is competing with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who is out with a fractured foot and would not play, is up against Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson will battle Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner.
Designated hitter William Contreras is up against the Phillies’ Bryce Harper, who is out with a broken thumb and would not play.
And finally, outfielder Adam Duvall is facing Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Mets outfielder Starling Marte.
In the second phase, fans can vote once per day. The voting totals from the first phase don’t carry over into this one.
The Braves have the second-most finalists of any club, trailing the Blue Jays’ seven.
The pitchers and reserves for both the NL and AL teams will be determined by players and the commissioner’s office. The complete All-Star rosters will be announced on July 10.
