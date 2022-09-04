LAWRENCE -- A Labor Day staple, the 38th annual Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, will take place Monday but shift to nearby venues, providing shelter from the heavy weather forecasted.
Music, forums, workshops and art will move to three locations: Imagina Essex, 236 Essex St.; the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St.; and El Taller Cafe and Bookstore. 275 Essex St.
Bread and Roses President Elizabeth Pellerito says the region's farms, flora and fauna will welcome the weather.
"We really, really need rain in this severe drought," she said.
At the same time the alternative sites will introduce festival-goers to venues they may have not visited.
Bread and Roses celebrates Lawrence’s textile strike of 1912 and the Immigrant City’s vibrant culture. It typically draws thousands of visitors to the Campognone Common on a sunny day.
History and culture have been festival hallmarks, and community forums a mainstay.
This year the State Park will host several "Know Your Rights" forums on the second floor from noon to 4 p.m.
Noon-12:45, Know Your Rights as a parent: Dr. Marianela Rivera — The education system and how to best help advocate for your kids.
1-1:45, Know Your Rights as a patient: (English-Spanish), Lucy Thanos, BSN, RN, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center — Your rights as a patient. Join an advocate from GLFHC to learn more about how you can protect yourself and your loved ones.
2-2:45, Know Your Rights for youth: local youth organizers — protect your rights at school and in the community.
3-3:45, Know Your Rights at work: Yessenia Prodero, immigrants rights organizer — Rights at work are guaranteed by the law.
Opening Ceremony: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 3rd floor, 1 Jackson St.
Music Performances: Imagina Essex, 238 Essex St.
Bread and Puppet: Imagina Essex, 238 Essex St.
Trolley & Walking Tours: Will leave from Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St.
Family Activities: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St.
Lawrence History Live!: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 3rd floor, 1 Jackson St.
Hands-on Workshops: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 2nd floor, 1 Jackson St.
Food Trucks: Behind Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St.
Open Mic hosted by One Broadway Collaborative: El Taller, 275 Essex
Portraits by Mekhi Mendoza: Imagina Essex
