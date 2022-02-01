At the midway point of the Big Ten men’s basketball season, clarity remains hard to find.
Six teams are within 1 1/2 games of first place in the league standings, with Wisconsin and Illinois atop the league with identical 8-2 records. Michigan State is a half-game back at 7-2, followed by Purdue at 7-3, Ohio State at 6-3 and Indiana at 7-4.
“It’s going to be a fascinating race because four or five teams could legit win this,” Sporting News and Big Ten Network college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy said Tuesday on the Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle.
In 2020, three teams claimed a Big Ten title, with Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State all posting 14-6 records. A similar scenario could play out this season.
“I think it’s going to be really close,” DeCourcy said. “Whether we end up with multiples I don’t know, but I think with Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and Indiana are all in it. I think any of those teams could win it.”
Here’s a breakdown of the six teams and their chances heading into February and March:
ILLINOIS (8-2)
Key Games: Wisconsin (Wednesday), at Indiana (Saturday), at Purdue (Feb. 8), at Michigan State (Feb. 19), Ohio State (Feb. 24).
Analysis: With Kofi Cockburn patrolling the interior at center, Illinois is capable of making a late-season push. The backcourt duo of Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo will need to stay healthy and contribute down the stretch.
WISCONSIN (8-2)
Key Games: at Illinois (Wednesday), at Michigan State (Feb. 8), at Indiana (Feb. 15), Purdue (March 1).
Analysis: Swingman Johnny Davis is still hard to stop, and veteran guard Brad Davison is still capable of making big shots in big moments. Wisconsin is going to need more from its supporting cast in its final 10 games.
MICHIGAN STATE (7-2)
Key Games: Wisconsin (Feb. 8), Indiana (Feb. 12), Illinois (Feb. 19), Purdue (Feb. 26), at Ohio State (March 3).
Analysis: It’s hard to bet against Tom Izzo on the bench. Swingman Max Christie has emerged as one of the best freshmen in the conference.
PURDUE (7-3)
Key Games: Illinois (Feb. 8), at Michigan State (Feb. 26), at Wisconsin (March 1), Indiana (March 5).
Analysis: Star wing Jaden Ivey and the frontcourt rotation of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams make Purdue formidable. With the Boilermakers, it will come down to figuring out how to handle pressure better in late-game situations.
OHIO STATE (6-3)
Key Games: Indiana (Feb. 19), at Illinois (Feb. 24), Michigan State (March 3)
Analysis: The Buckeyes rebounded from an early COVID-19 pause and are playing solid basketball. Junior forward E.J. Liddell is capable of carrying Ohio State to a championship.
INDIANA (7-4)
Key Games: Illinois (Saturday), at Michigan State (Feb. 12), Wisconsin (Feb. 15), at Ohio State (Feb. 19), at Purdue (March 5).
Analysis: The Hoosiers are a darkhorse but boast the best defense in the conference. If Race Thompson continues to provide consistent production up front with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson stays steady at the point, Indiana has a chance. IU will likely need to beat both Illinois and Wisconsin at home and pull off an upset on the road at Michigan State or at rival Purdue.
HARBAUGH TO NFL?
The Big Ten could lose one of its best and most popular football coaches if Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh decides to scratch his pro football coaching itch for the second time in his career.
Harbaugh will interview with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, and there is strong speculation he will take the job if it’s offered to him.
Harbaugh left Stanford in 2010 to take over as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, leading the Niners to an NFC title and Super Bowl appearance in 2012 before returning to college to coach his alma mater, Michigan, in 2015.
It took six years for Harbaugh to both beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title, but the Wolverines fell short of a national championship, losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the CFP semifinals. A few weeks ago, Harbaugh lost a key member of his coaching staff when defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to take over as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.
If Harbaugh departs, the chance to lead the storied Michigan program should generate national interest. Possible candidates, according to CBSSports.com, include Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
ETC.
Five Big Ten teams remained in the AP Top 25 this week, led by Purdue (4) and followed by Wisconsin (11), Michigan State (13), Ohio State (16) and Illinois (18).