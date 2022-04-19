BLOOMINGTON -- Based on experience and talent, the secondary projects to be the strength of Indiana’s defense heading into the 2022 season.
IU coach Tom Allen will look for more game-changing plays from the group. In 2020, the Hoosiers led the Big Ten with 17 interceptions in eight games. Last season, IU was last in the Big Ten in interceptions with just five picks in 12 games.
“To me, it’s just getting our swagger back, our edge back to us on defense,” Allen said. “We lost it this year. Really fell off production-wise. Had the worst defensive season since I've been here statistically, and that's unacceptable.”
Here’s a look at IU’s defensive backs going into the 2022 season:
THE STAR
Tiawan Mullen was limited to seven games and just four starts due to nagging injuries.
Mullen sat out this spring, and IU is hoping the rest and rehabilitation will get him back to his 2020 form, when he earned All-Big Ten first team and All-American honors and he had three interceptions, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Mullen is an undersized corner but makes up for it with his speed and technique.
THE VETERANS
Senior and 2020 All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams, with six career interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 2021, will start opposite Mullen at cornerback.
Senior Devon Matthews is back to start at strong safety. A former All-Big Ten safety who was slowed by injuries last season, Matthews still wound up with 55 tackles, one sack, one interception and four pass breakups in nine games.
Senior Bryant Fitzgerald also returns but spent time at free safety last season after playing husky last fall. Fitzgerald had 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack from the husky spot last season. If Fitzgerald stays at husky, Josh Sanguinetti could emerge at one of the safety spots after a breakout 2021 season that included 17 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.
THE DEPTH
Allen declared Noah Pierre IU’s defensive MVP this spring based on his versatility and overall performance. Pierre, who had 26 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception last season, could emerge as the third cornerback on nickel downs or fill in at the safety sports.
Lem Watney-Neely and Larry Smith III are two more cornerbacks who flashed this spring, along with safety Bryson Bonds, who redshirted last season due to injuries.
Jonathan Haynes, an Ole Miss transfer who missed time last season due to injuries, is back and versatile enough to play both cornerback and safety.
Sophomore Jordan Grier took reps at the husky spot this spring after playing mostly on special teams last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.