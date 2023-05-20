CHICAGO — Barring any situation that involves a trade, the Pistons will draft a high-level forward with the fifth pick in next month's NBA draft, which is set for June 22.
It will mark the second straight year that Detroit dropped to fifth in the draft. Last year, the franchise was able to select a starting level combo-guard at No. 5 in Jaden Ivey, who had a sensational rookie year, specifically after the All-Star break.
Five of the last six players who were picked at No. 5 were point guards, but the Pistons don't need another guard since they currently have their starting backcourt in Cade Cunningham and Ivey. Three of those six players have developed into All-Stars, which bodes well for the potential at that draft position.
There are several options at the wing spot who could be available by the time Detroit is on the clock, including Amen and Ausar Thompson, Houston forward Jarace Walker, Villanova forward Cam Whitmore and UCF forward Taylor Hendricks.
Here is a look back at the last five No. 5 picks and how they fared, including a bonus player who helps the argument that the fifth pick sometimes exceeds expectations.
Jaden Ivey, Pistons (2022)
Look no further than last year's fifth pick, Ivey, who earned All-Rookie second-team honors in his first year with the Pistons. Ivey, a guard known for his speed and explosiveness, become one of the Pistons' go-to scorers as a result of Cunningham's season-ending surgery.
Ivey's introduction to the NBA was expedited and despite a slow start, he managed to improve over the course of the season on both ends of the floor. Ivey's in-season growth included more attention to detail on the defensive end, a willingness to find his teammates for easier opportunities and an improved mid-range game. He compiled averages of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 34% from 3. Areas of growth for next season could be improvement at the free-throw line (74.7%) and more consistency with his mid-range shot.
Navigating the league as a rookie can be difficult, especially if you're the only first year player on the roster, but Ivey shared his rookie experience with Jalen Duren — the youngest player in the league. Together, the two developed a chemistry that made Pistons fans excited about their potential as a duo, especially when Cunningham returns next season.
Jalen Suggs, Magic (2021)
Jalen Suggs, a second-year guard for the Magic, had a tough act to follow after Cunningham, Jalen Green (Rockets), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers) and Scottie Barnes (Raptors) were all drafted ahead of him, but he's finding his way in the league as a defensive disruptor.
Injuries derailed Suggs' rookie season, and he had a sluggish start to his sophomore campaign, but he finished the season healthy. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, but his shooting hasn't translated from college to the pros with a 33% 3-point clip this past season.
Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers (2020)
The Cavaliers drafted Isaac Okoro with the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA draft due to his athleticism and while that jumps off the page of his scouting report, the knock on him is his inconsistency from the beyond the arc.
Still, Okoro maintains a spot in Cleveland's starting lineup and is a solid defensive player for his position. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season and often matches up against the best perimeter player on opposing teams.
As the only forward taken at No. 5 among five other guards, the Pistons could be looking at a player with a higher ceiling than Okoro, depending on who they select. Whitmore fits that bill since he has a combination of bouncy athleticism and an improving 3-point shot.
Darius Garland, Cavaliers (2019)
One half of the Cleveland Cavaliers' dynamic backcourt is Darius Garland, who went fifth in 2019 in a draft class that included Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett. Garland is more of a traditional point guard who can score when needed, but thrives on getting his teammates involved.
Garland earned a spot on last year's All-Star team, but he's coming off his first season alongside former No. 13 pick Donovan Mitchell, who was passed over at No. 5 in 2017 by the Sacramento Kings. Garland's numbers didn't drop despite the Cavs adding another scoring threat, as he totaled 21.6 points and 7.8 assists this season while shooting a career-high 41% from 3-point range.
Trae Young, Hawks via Mavericks (2018)
The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks executed one of the most memorable draft night trades in NBA history when they swapped top-five picks. The Hawks, who selected Luka Doncic with the third overall pick, traded him to the Mavericks in exchange for Young, the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Both players have earned multiple All-Star appearances, but Doncic has developed into a yearly contender for the league's MVP award.
However, Young is also among one of the best point guards in the league. Initially deemed a poor man's Stephen Curry, Young has the ability to shoot well beyond the 3-point line, but his craftiness in the pick-and-roll allows him to either find a sweet spot for his go-to floater or find his teammates for easy baskets at the rim.
Young averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season. He has embraced a "villain" role after notable performances on the road, which included a first-round playoff series over the New York Knicks in 2021 before falling to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.
Honorable mention: De'Aaron Fox, Kings (2017)
The Kings probably didn't know it then, but they drafted their next All-Star point guard when they took De'Aaron Fox with the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Fox was preceded by first-overall pick Markelle Fultz (76ers), Lonzo Ball (Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Celtics) and Josh Jackson (Suns), but he's become one of the most electric players, not only in his class, but the entire league.
Fox is coming off the best season of his six-year career, which culminated in his first All-Star appearance, leading the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time in 2006 and a battle-tested seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors. He didn't earn All-Rookie honors in his first season, but he received All-NBA third team honors this year after averaging 25 points, a career-high 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals.
