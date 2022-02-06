How can ARPA funds be used?
To pay for COVID-19 response efforts such as masks and other protective gear
To replace lost public revenue from the economic impacts of the pandemic
To provide "premium pay" and other financial relief for essential workers
To make investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
To build affordable housing, child care facilities and public health centers.
What can't they be used for?
To make a deposit into a local pension fund to reduce an unfunded liability
To replenish a local reserve or 'rainy day' fund
To pay off municipal debt service or fund legal settlements
To enact policies that restrict public health responses to the ongoing pandemic such as a ban on vaccine mandates or masking
Source: U.S. Treasury Department; National League of Cities