How can ARPA funds be used?

To pay for COVID-19 response efforts such as masks and other protective gear

To replace lost public revenue from the economic impacts of the pandemic

To provide "premium pay" and other financial relief for essential workers

To make investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

To build affordable housing, child care facilities and public health centers.

What can't they be used for?

To make a deposit into a local pension fund to reduce an unfunded liability

To replenish a local reserve or 'rainy day' fund

To pay off municipal debt service or fund legal settlements

To enact policies that restrict public health responses to the ongoing pandemic such as a ban on vaccine mandates or masking

Source: U.S. Treasury Department; National League of Cities

