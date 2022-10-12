Johanna Myers was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It was a Sunday night call from my doctor,” the North Andover resident said. “Don’t ever answer the phone on a Sunday night when a doctor’s calling.”
Myers said his tone was matter of fact.
“’It’s bad, but we’ll deal with it,’” she quoted him as saying. “I probably went into shock.”
Myers was already dealing with several other pieces of bad news, including the fact that her husband of 35 years had recently asked for a divorce. That was finalized just before her diagnosis and forced Myers to sell her condominium, which she couldn’t afford without her husband’s help.
She also couldn’t afford anything that was available for rent, and moved in with a friend.
“I was dealing with COVID, a divorce, losing my home and cancer all at the same time,” she said.
Originally from Michigan, Myers was in the military from 1990 to 1994 and moved many times with her husband before settling in Massachusetts — where she also lived in the ‘80s — nine years ago.
Myers works at The Village Studio, a gift shop and crafts studio on High Street where she teaches sewing, fixes sewing machines, and makes pillows and other items for sale. Before that, she worked at the New England Quilt Museum in Lowell for eight years after studying textile conservation at Museum Textile Services in Andover.
Myers didn’t know she had cancer until an anomaly, which was eventually diagnosed as HER2-positive breast cancer, showed up in a routine mammogram in early October 2020. It was so small that her oncologist couldn’t feel it and ultrasound couldn’t detect it.
“I didn’t think anything of it,” Myers said. “I had had abnormal mammograms in the past. There was no breast cancer in my history, so I was positive that I was fine.”
The day after Myers’ Sunday phone call from her doctor in Worcester, she got an appointment to meet with an oncologist, radiologist, psychologist and one other doctor at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
“They told me to bring a smart friend,” Myers said. “When you’re confronted with all of this information and you’re in shock anyway, it’s hard for you to retain all of this. They want somebody to be there to answer questions when you’re on the way home and have questions.”
That friend, Karen Leavitt, was one of many people that Myers would come to rely on in the coming months as she drove to and from Worcester for treatments. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, Myers made most of those visits alone.
“That was the only visit in all of my visits when I had anybody with me,” she said.
Myers had a partial mastectomy on Dec. 6, 2020, when surgeons also put a port in her chest where treatments could be administered. Chemotherapy started in January and continued once a week every week for 12 weeks, with each session lasting between four and eight hours while Myers sat in a chair.
“When the nurses started putting on special garments to administer the chemo was when I realized how poisonous this stuff was,” Myers said. “But they give you a lot of anti-nausea drugs. I’ve lost track of how many drugs they give you through that port. They work wonderfully.”
At that point, she was still working at the quilt museum, where she was able to take Wednesdays off to receive treatments.
“I lost all of my hair,” Myers said. “My hair had always been short, so I didn’t miss it. I did miss my eyebrows.”
Chemo was followed by 24 straight days of radiation therapy, which Myers said almost wore out her car with trips to Worcester. The chemo was also followed by a year’s treatment with Herceptin, a drug that Myers said was first introduced in 1994 and has an enormous impact on her type of breast cancer.
“Mine’s very aggressive and more difficult to cure,” she said. “Before 1994, it was basically, if you had that, you were gone. There was no life expectancy.”
But Myers also said that, beyond the basic facts, she doesn’t dwell on the details of either her disease or its treatment.
“I didn’t do a lot of research, and I was warned, don’t, it will drive you crazy,” Myers said.
She did struggle with depression over the uncertainty of her situation, until she was reassured by her oncologist during their second visit.
“I asked my oncologist, is it OK if I sign a lease on an apartment? and she said, you can sign a 10-year lease,” Myers said. “Just for telling me that she gave me hope.”
Myers now gets mammograms every six months, but can’t help worrying about what they will show, or what ailments her treatments may have caused. Radiation can damage blood vessels and the heart, so she is regularly checked by electrocardiograms.
“The thing about cancer is, it’s never over,” Myers said. “The chemo is hard on your body.”
Meeting on Facebook with other women who have had the same cancer is a help, but Myers realizes there is no end to her concerns, and she will have to live with them.
“The most important thing I got out of it is how lucky I am to have the friends that I have and a support system,” she said.
Those friends include her older sister, who kept Myers awake on the phone while she drove back from Worcester, sleepy from chemotherapy. Their relationship hasn’t always been the best, Myers said, even though she always knew they loved each other. But the ordeal of cancer changed that, and her sister has been wonderfully supportive throughout.
“I had people, that’s what I got out of it,” Myers said. “If I had to go through cancer to learn how important my people were, then I guess it was worth it.”
