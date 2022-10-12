It was a week after Mother’s Day, May 2012. I had just returned to my home in Boston from a vacation in New Mexico. Unlocking the front door, I discovered that, while away, my daughter, Malka, had trekked from her home in Albany, New York, to surprise me, decorating my house for Mother’s Day with streamers and banners, a trail of gifts from room to room, and a card that sang a Van Morrison refrain, “Have I told you lately that I love you?”
As soon as she was old enough to grasp the concept of Mother’s Day, she rightly asserted that she and her brother, Jake, were the reason I was entitled to celebrate. Eventually, Mother’s Day became our mother-daughter thing — a way to celebrate us — bonded by our femalehood, which was our planet, and our mother-daughter-hood, which was its moon.
That year, I had missed our celebration, but she had planned this surprise for me to honor our tradition and welcome me back home. I called her to thank her, to share descriptions of New Mexico’s stunning landscape, and talk about the plans for her first wedding anniversary and her 29th birthday both coming right up in June. Before she hung up, she said, “Mom, I think I pulled a muscle at the gym, under my left arm. It hurts.”
After that, nothing was ever the same.
The following week, Malka called me from the emergency room at Albany Medical Center. She had awakened that morning, her breast inflamed and her nipple inverted. The medical staff were putting her on antibiotics to ensure there was no infection, as these are the symptoms of mastitis, inflammation associated with breastfeeding. But she wasn’t breastfeeding nor even pregnant. I was told that this was standard treatment before doing more serious testing. More serious testing for what? I started Googling and suddenly found myself on the American Cancer Society website looking at the horrific disease of inflammatory breast cancer. How quickly had I arrived there — the tears streaming, my anxiety mounting, my heart pounding.
Malka’s husband, Mike, and I accompanied her to the first meeting with her oncologist at Albany Med, to learn she had tested positive for IBC. He explained that IBC is one of the most aggressive cancers, typically affecting women under 40. It grows and spreads more quickly, so that when diagnosed, it is already at an advanced stage. In about every 1 of 3 cases, IBC has metastasized, making successful treatment more difficult. Malka was one of those — stage 4.
It was extremely urgent that she have surgery to remove the infected breast, then radiation, then chemotherapy. The cancer had spread to her lymph nodes under her left arm, and it was imperative to try to prevent further spreading. Because her case was so advanced, surgery would be scheduled immediately. After surgery and radiation, her doctor recommended she pursue chemotherapy at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where there is a unit dedicated exclusively to inflammatory breast cancer. He had interned with the doctor who headed the unit, and he would be allowed to follow her closely.
Malka’s oncologist asked if she was of Jewish Eastern European descent.
“Yes, that’s our family on both sides,” I said. “Mine from Eastern Europe, Ukraine and Russia and my ex-husband, Alexis’, from Romania” (as his family name, Nuselovici, corroborated).
The doctor told us that she would need to be tested for the genetic mutation BRCA1 and BRCA2, which was common in our gene pool. The mutated BRCA gene greatly increases the risk of breast cancer (up to 75%), ovarian cancer (up to 50%) and prostate cancer (up to 25%), as well as substantially increasing the occurrence of breast cancer in very young women (in their 20s and 30s). If she tested positive, members of the family would need to undergo testing, and if any should test positive, prophylactic surgery had to be considered, depending on age and a range of qualifying criteria.
There was shock, disbelief, tears and vain efforts of bravery in that office that morning. Malka’s doctor took her hands, looked her in the eyes and told her that this would be the fight of her life. He recognized and acknowledged what he saw — a young woman filled with hope and promise and eager for life, strong of will, drive and determination. He encouraged her always.
Malka tested positive for BRCA1. Testing determined that her father’s side of the family were the carriers. Malka’s first cousin tested positive for the mutated gene. She was 21 and would have to wait several years before undergoing prophylactic surgery. And then there was more.
It seemed Malka’s was an extreme case — the perfect storm, the trifecta of breast cancers. Along with IBC and BRCA1, her diagnosis indicated triple-negative breast cancer. This means the cancer cells in the breast don’t have estrogen or progesterone receptors and also don’t produce a key protein called HER2. The protein HER2-positive is often a path to hope through a treatment for metastatic breast cancer called ENHERTU, one of the first successful genetic-targeted breast cancer treatments of its kind. It is designed to target HER2-positive cancer cells and improve the chances for survival. Malka was not a candidate.
Nevertheless, Malka fought for her own path to hope. She was surrounded by unbounded love and kindness — the measure of the love and kindness she gave. She was supported and cared for by her most generous and attentive husband and his family, by her brother and his wife, by aunts and uncles, and by a close group of young women friends. She was meticulous about her diet, organic, and was determined to continue working, doing photography, kickboxing and going out albeit with precautions. She took part in every clinical trial for which she was a candidate. She participated in cancer runs and then, when she could no longer run, in walks.
She was also a very funny girl and added a sizable amount of black humor to her repertoire. I remember, after a very promising clinical trial, she tested negative for cancer. She called me so excited — shouting, “Mom, Mom, I’m cancer-free!” We were elated, danced around and toasted each other, screaming over the phone, “L’chaim,” To life! But it didn’t last — the cancer returned. Then much later, she would say, “Remember when I was cancer-free? You know, I’m going to be cancer-free again, and when I am, I want you to celebrate then, too.”
The facts of her disease were incontrovertible. On a Sunday in February 2014, I arrived in Albany, having just taken a leave of absence to help her husband care for her in hospice at home.
We had a bad night, and she slept most of Monday. She woke up in the late afternoon and asked when Mike would be home from work. It was close to 5. She seemed anxious and restless. I held her, her breathing was halting and her voice a whisper. “I want Mike to come home.” We called him, and he reassured her, he was on his way. She waited for her husband, for his eyes and his sweet smile, for his arms and his loving being, and for a lasting embrace before finally becoming cancer-free.
I miss her still, now, and always. Although the pieces of a broken heart may heal, they are forever rearranged.
Barbara Feldman is a Newburyport resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.