Haverhill resident Ali DeCicco was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2007. She was only 33 at the time and the mother of two young children, ages 2 and 5.
It was the start of a journey she never imagined she’d have to take, but looking back, it was a journey she would not have changed.
“I had no family history, and I found the lump myself after injuring my neck,” she said.
Following a mammogram and ultrasound, she was sent for a fine needle biopsy followed by a core biopsy, which removes more breast tissue than a fine needle biopsy but doesn’t require surgery.
The result was HER2-positive, estrogen- and progesterone-negative breast cancer, which DeCicco said is a very aggressive cancer but very treatable if caught early. She received her care through Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire.
“I had a lumpectomy (tumor removal), and in April of 2007, I went through four weeks of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation,” she said. “I also received Herceptin every three weeks for a year.”
She said she experienced no side effects from the Herceptin, which she said is typically prescribed for HER2-positive patients.
In the following five years, she underwent four more “uncomfortable” biopsies — all of which proved negative.
“I’d had enough mentally, so in November of 2014, for peace of mind and to eliminate worries about the cancer returning, I underwent a double mastectomy with tram flap reconstruction — a 10-hour surgery followed by a six-week recovery,” she said.
“I have had no issues since,” she said triumphantly. “As of today, I have been married for 24 years to my husband, Michael, and we have a daughter, Felicya, who is a sophomore at Nichols College, and a daughter, Olivia, who is a senior at Haverhill High School.”
DeCicco, 48, has participated in the annual Relay for Life, and she and Michael ran a charity golf tournament for 10 years to support their nonprofit, Ali’s Alliance for a Cure.
“We raised approximately $60,000 over the years for the American Cancer Society,” she said.
Reflecting back on her journey, DeCicco said it was long and difficult but one she would not change.
“I was able to be a voice for other young women and have known of at least one co-worker who was persistent with her doctor and was later diagnosed and is now a cancer survivor,” she said. “I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. I am blessed to know my story helped at least one person — and may help others in the future.”