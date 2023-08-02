METHUEN — Nurses from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute satellite center in the Merrimack Valley took a stand and voted Wednesday afternoon in favor of a potential strike.
The vote, which 92% of the site's nurses participated in, resulted in a 33-1 decision in favor of a one-day strike to fight for their pay and benefits. The strike will occur after a ten day notice period.
“Dana-Farber executives have put us in this position to authorize a strike by proposing pay and benefits that are substantially less than other nurses in the same healthcare system, therefore jeopardizing our workforce and putting patient care at risk,” said nurse practitioner Kathleen Mitchell. “It is critical that Dana-Farber retains its nurses in Merrimack Valley so that we can continue providing advanced cancer and blood disorder treatments to local residents.”
Merrimack Valley nurses, at 5 Branch St. in Methuen, face a pay scale 45% lower than their Boston counterparts, according to Mitchell.
Workers at the cancer center in Methuen unionized with the Massachusetts Nurses Association in July 2022. Negotiations for the first collective bargaining agreement started in December.
The proposed wage step scale, in which nurses earn more money for their years of experience, is about 22% less than the scale in Boston, according to Joe Markman, associate director of communications with the MNA.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has also not codified benefits for the Merrimack Valley nurses in the collective bargaining agreement, meaning the employer could take away benefits at any point. Vacation times and retirement plans are also not equal to the nurses working in Boston.
"Dana-Farber nurses in Merrimack Valley deserve equal benefits and competitive pay, and by refusing to settle a fair contract, DFCI is telling local nurses and patients it does not value us as much because of where we live,” said Errin D’Arcangelo, oncology nurse navigator. “Dana-Farber executives have the power to make a positive difference and avert this strike by settling a fair contract.”
The Merrimack Valley nurses associated with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute held an informational picket on June 2. State Senator Pavel Payano and State Representative Ryan Hamilton were in attendance.
“As you know, these healthcare professionals are on the front lines of caring for patients and liaising with families,” Hamilton wrote in an August 2 letter to Dr. Laurie Glimcher, president Dana-Farber. “They play a vital role here in Merrimack Valley by supporting patients through the hardship of a cancer diagnosis and bolstering our fight against this disease. But a lack of basic employment protections, the denial of equal retirement and benefits options, and a substantial gap in pay between nurses based in Boston and nurses based in Merrimack Valley are threatening the good work of these community members.”
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute did not respond in time for comment.
"Merrimack Valley nurses deserve better than the way Dana-Farber is treating us at the bargaining table," said Kerrin Albert, infusion nurse. "Dana-Farber's slogan is 'Together, we can defy cancer,' except the executives charge are not actually about unity, instead they are undervaluing the care we provide to cancer patients in Merrimack Valley."
