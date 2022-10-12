Breast cancer can be an overwhelming diagnosis. But the earlier it’s detected, the better.
“Women are sometimes afraid to bring things up when it feels like something’s wrong,” said Kimberly Willis, a nurse practitioner and certified breast patient navigator. “Don’t be afraid. Trust yourself, trust your gut, and know that we’re here to support you regardless of the end result.”
Willis works at the Breast Health Center at the Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers. She’s been in oncology for nearly 25 years and has seen breast cancer affect many of her family and friends.
It’s a diagnosis one in eight American women will receive in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. This year alone, more than 43,000 women are expected to die from the disease in the U.S.
That’s why regular screenings and early diagnoses are so important.
“I have seen such a tremendous sort of transformation in how we are treating breast cancers, but also how women are surviving it,” Willis said.
“We are finding it at earlier stages, and we are able to prevent sometimes more extreme treatments when we can find these cancers at an earlier stage,” she said. “That, to me, is amazing.”
Signs of breast cancer can include lumps, abnormal tenderness, a change in skin texture or dimpling, or unexplained swelling or shrinkage seen on one or both breasts. Nipples that become inverted or change texture can also be a sign of the cancer.
Women should have a physical exam every year that includes a clinical breast and pelvic exam.
Monthly self-breast exams can also reveal signs of cancer. Women should look for symptoms and, if something doesn’t seem right, call their doctor, Willis said.
“Make sure that we are paying attention to our bodies and that we are advocating for ourselves,” she said. “When you go in for a physical and if your doctor isn’t doing a breast exam, you have to advocate for that breast exam.”
While more rare, breast cancer can also appear in men and show similar symptoms. In 2022, about 2,710 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Knowing your genetic history is a helpful tool in fighting breast cancer and other diseases, Willis said.
“Just knowing what your family history is and knowing what risk factors are there is always important, because that will help guide us as your providers to ideas we may have for screening purposes,” she said. “Make sure you have those conversations with your relatives while they’re alive.”
Willis’ work through Lahey largely focuses on breast cancer education, early detection and prevention: three vital roles in fighting this disease.
“Women should get to know what their breasts feel like, learn what a self-breast exam is, when to report something and when to start doing imaging, which for some women is earlier than 40 years old,” Willis said. “It’s really just encouraging women to not be afraid to seek care and get the answer sooner than waiting.”
To learn more about the signs of breast cancer, scheduling mammograms and other resources, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.