Shaylia Wood is celebrating her first Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year.
It’s been a journey of healing — both inside and out — for the breast cancer survivor as she navigates life after recovery.
“It changes how you feel about yourself,” said Wood, who lives in Seabrook, New Hampshire.
She’s been on a roller coaster of emotions in less than a year’s span.
Wood was 38 years old at the time of her diagnosis in November 2021.
For nearly three months prior, she experienced symptoms of pain, inflammation and fullness in her right breast.
In the beginning, doctors told her the discomfort was the effect of her lymph nodes reacting to the presence of the COVID-19 vaccine in her body, which she had recently received.
She was unable to go for diagnostics imaging for peace of mind because her doctors said the vaccine could produce incorrect results for six to eight weeks.
“I nursed three children, and it felt like a blocked milk duct,” Wood said of the symptoms. “There was some drainage.”
Wood went on with her life. She was married in July 2021 and then took her family to Walt Disney World in October.
That’s when symptoms flared up again. She felt that fullness and pain only on her right side. She went to urgent care on vacation and was given an antibiotic.
Wood was then instructed to get imaging and a biopsy upon returning home.
“It was weighing heavy on me that twice in three months, I had this same symptom on one side,” Wood said. “It made me nervous.”
Once home in New Hampshire, she went for a mammogram and ultrasound. She also had a core needle biopsy because fluid drainage from her right breast had some blood in it back in Florida.
While the mammogram showed nothing, the ultrasound picked up on a 1-centimeter lump.
Biopsy results further indicated Wood had ductal carcinoma in situ — an early stage of breast cancer that attacks the milk duct.
According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1 in 5 new breast cancers are this form. While it usually does not spread to the breast tissue and is mostly treatable, it can become invasive in certain cases.
For Wood, the tumor was growing within a short time.
To top matters off, the mother of three — who just found out she had cancer — was stuck in a 15-day quarantine when her daughter’s school class largely tested positive for COVID-19.
This delayed more imaging needed to be done after the diagnosis. After quarantine, new imaging determined that Wood needed to take an aggressive approach to her cancer and undergo surgery.
“I had an MRI with contrast, and it showed that my tumor was 5 centimeters by 8 centimeters, which is a lot worse than we expected,” Wood said. “At that point, it showed that my cancer was a more aggressive type and growing rapidly.”
She decided to undergo a double mastectomy. Wood had no family history of breast cancer nor any genetic mutations. Her cancer was considered environmental.
“I didn’t have a choice with losing my right breast, but I elected to have my left breast removed,” Wood said.
She’s thankful for her cancer’s early detection. She didn’t have any lumps and went off instincts with the symptoms she was feeling.
Her doctors believe while the COVID-19 vaccine did not cause her cancer, it aggravated her lymph nodes enough to find the breast cancer sooner than later.
Prior to her surgeries, she wanted to honor her body and breasts that nourished her children, Wood said. She created artwork and took professional photos.
One of those photos taken is dear to her, as it highlighted her right breast. She stressed it was “one last time being a whole person.”
Wood underwent the double mastectomy and then a subsequent surgery to remove 9 more centimeters of the tumor.
She endured 28 rounds of radiation, and some of her skin was removed because of the cancer’s growth.
All surgeries and radiation were performed at Exeter Hospital, whose oncology department works in conjunction with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Wood took to social media throughout the whole process.
She shared pictures of her scars and radiation burns. Her story reached people she’d never have the chance to meet if not for an online community. She found solace in these new friends who helped her healing process — and she helped them in return.
“You carry it through your life,” Wood said of surviving breast cancer. “I don’t want it to consume me, so I share online and I talk to people.”
Exeter Hospital provided great comfort during her recovery. She said her nurse was always there for her, and the hospital itself offered additional support by gifting massages and linking with financial programs.
Her husband, Robert, has been supportive since the start and reminds her that she’s now a better version of herself because she’s a cancer-free version.
Wood also found comfort in yoga and a program at Prasada Yoga in North Hampton run by teacher Michelle Couture. The Yoga in Action program offers free classes for life to cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers.
The yoga program has allowed Wood to focus on breathing skills and building up her strength all while being surrounded by people with similar life experiences.
She’s gone through a lot in less than a year since learning she had breast cancer. Wood has dealt with the highs and lows of emotions and knows her road to healing will be a journey.
“One of the biggest misconceptions that I struggled with, and I’m hard on myself, is what’s real cancer,” Wood said. “My cancer was a 5-inch tumor, but was considered stage 0 because it stayed in my milk ducts.
“Maybe it’s stage 0 cancer, but double mastectomies are real,” she added. “The trauma is real.”
Through it all, Wood is remembering to live life to the fullest.
“I’m enjoying not being held back,” she said. “It does change your perspective on life. I’m learning to slow down and do things for me.”
Wood has reconstructive surgery scheduled for later this year as she enters the next phase on her breast cancer survival journey.
