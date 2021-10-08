At 29, Stephany Martinez was raising a 9-year-old daughter alongside her husband, Jonathan; working a managerial retail job; and fighting to be taken seriously about the breast cancer she suspected was growing on her right side.
An initial doctor visit in 2019 ended with an answer, but not the right one. Now three months cancer free at 30, the Lawrence resident hopes her story will inspire others to fight for themselves.
“They told me I just had ‘lumpy breasts,’” she said. “There was no mammogram, no testing done. I just kind of moved on and trusted them. They’re the professionals.”
Uncertainty returned during summer 2020, when Martinez fell and couldn’t quite bounce back to her normal self.
“I was in a lot of pain, just so sore,” she said. “Even a month before the fall, I had already been feeling weird. I made an appointment for an ultrasound and mammogram, which I really had to fight for because of my age.”
She advocated, once again, for the appointment to be moved up a month and deemed an emergency. The results were alarming enough to require a biopsy the same day, she said.
Most doctors offer mammograms starting at age 40. The testing is credited with finding breast cancer early, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt.
A decade shy of that benchmark, Martinez found herself facing a true diagnosis, the one she suspected a year prior: stage 3 hormone-positive breast cancer.
According to medical experts, the advanced stage means Martinez’s cancer extended beyond the lump she found herself and invaded nearby lymph nodes.
She describes dizziness, an inverted nipple, nausea, and generally being “down and out” beforehand.
“Women under 40, doctors don’t look at us like we have breast cancer,” Martinez said. “When we say something is wrong with our breasts, that’s a huge problem. We’re in 2021. We don’t have to be 40 to have breast cancer.”
She has known for years, even before her own scare, that breast cancer has no age requirement.
“My mom had it. She had her first lump at 25,” Martinez said. “In her 40s, she was diagnosed.”
Doctors were aware of the family history when they misdiagnosed Martinez, she said.
Her road to recovery has been long, but the end is in sight, she said. She started treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — Merrimack Valley in Methuen, undergoing chemotherapy every two weeks for five months before having her right breast completely removed.
An expander was installed in her chest to prepare for reconstructive surgery, followed by two months of radiation every Monday through Friday. Martinez has surgery scheduled in October for an implant.
“Thankfully, everything has gone as planned,” she said of the treatments. “But life was hard. I went through a lot of times when I didn’t know if I’d be able to put food on the table. Even before that, the first thought that went through my head was that I was going to die and have to leave my daughter and husband.”
Martinez extends her utmost gratitude to close friends and loved ones who helped out.
Among them is 48-year-old Leah Morasse — a stranger not long ago.
The women met in the checkout line at a grocery store by chance.
“She told me she had my hairstyle — bald — a few years ago,” Martinez said. “We talked for a few seconds, she wished me well and we walked away.”
Outside, the two had parked next to each other and ended up chatting more. They exchanged phone numbers and social media accounts.
“To this day, she’s in contact every week,” Martinez said. “She gives me resources and motivation. The day before surgery, she brought me a care package with shirts and things to make me comfortable.”
Martinez is similarly grateful, she said, for her health insurance.
“There were over $1 million in bills,” she said. “Some things weren’t covered, which is the next step we’re still trying to figure out.”
On top of it, Martinez is facing five years of hormone therapy, which induces menopause and all of its uncomfortable symptoms — night sweats, hot flashes, irritability and anxiety.
But “cancer free” are the most important words Martinez has heard from her medical team. It means that she gets to watch her now-10-year-old grow up.
She has time to teach her daughter, Rosa Rivera, about self-advocacy.
“If you feel something, don’t stop until you are really sure what is happening with your body,” she said. “I fought for the mammogram. I fought for it all.”