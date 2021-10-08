A golf tournament was held Monday, July 26, at Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through Play for P.I.N.K., a national nonprofit that raises $3 million annually. P.I.N.K. stands for prevention, immediate diagnosis, new technology and knowledge.
Fore a good cause
- Photos by Jaime Campos
