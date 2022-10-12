In the fall of 2003, Dianne and Ed Lynch’s 2-year-old son, Jack, started walking with a limp. Soon afterward, his parents learned that he had stage 4 neuroblastoma.
That same year, the North Andover couple’s second son, Aidan, was born.
For the next three years, Jack went through treatment at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
In October 2006, the Lynches’ third son, Thomas, was born. A month later, Jack died.
Then three months into nursing Thomas, Dianne found a lump.
“I thought this can’t possibly be anything, really?” she said. “But we found within about four months that I was also diagnosed with breast cancer, four months after Jack passed away.”
“We could just not imagine how we were going to tell our family and friends that we are about to go through this again,” Dianne said.
However, after the initial shock, Dianne said that her family adjusted quickly. Within a few weeks of her diagnosis, she was in treatment.
“We knew what the next step was, we knew what the process was,” Ed said.
Dianne had stage 3B breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. After three years of treatment, she was cancer-free.
“We have always been fairly empathetic people, we are,” Dianne said. “But this has definitely changed our perspective as to why we help and knowing that we can help other people in this cancer space because of what we have gone through collectively as a family and each one of us individually.”
The experiences have touched the whole family, Ed said.
“Thomas was only a month old when Jack passed away, and then he was under 3 when Dianne was diagnosed and went through treatment, but he was still raised in a cancer house and a bereaved cancer house,” Ed said.
Now 18 and 16, Aidan and Thomas host an annual blood drive in their brother’s memory.
For the past six years, Dianne has been the executive director of One Summit, a nonprofit that serves pediatric cancer patients. In addition to her personal stories, she draws upon a lengthy career working in sports marketing and years spent working with and for a number of charities, including Golf Fights Cancer and Family Reach, which helps with the financial side of being diagnosed with cancer.
“Very quickly, I was able to turn those skills of events and talking passionately about things that I know about and am passionate about and use it toward nonprofit work,” Dianne said.
At One Summit, “the mission is to build resilience and facilitate growth in pediatric cancer patients and their siblings, through mentorship, experiential learning, storytelling and community engagement with U.S Navy SEALs,” she said.
One Summit was founded in 2013 by Adam La Reau, who was inspired by his own experience as a Navy SEAL and the loss of his mother to breast cancer.
Ed said that at first he didn’t really understand the program, but after thinking about how the kids view the Navy SEALs, it made sense to him.
“These kids think these Navy SEALs are like superheroes,” he said.
Dianne said that the program holds a dual purpose, benefiting both pediatric cancer patients and veterans.
Ed remembers a conversation he had with one of the SEALs who participated in the program after returning from deployment.
“It was really his chance to come back and get centered,” Ed said.
In addition to her work at One Summit, Dianne Lynch also uses her own experiences to advise many people facing cancer diagnoses.
“Two to three times a year, I will be introduced to a newly diagnosed woman with breast cancer,” she said. “To be able to be that person on the front end of, ‘I just got my lab results,’ to see them come through the back end of, ‘I am now done with treatment,’ on the survivorship side, is really a gift.”
For more information about One Summit, visit onesummit.org.
