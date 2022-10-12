Stacey Williams was getting ready to go to work one day in the late summer of 2020 when she suddenly couldn’t go anywhere.
“I just passed out getting ready for work,” she said.
Williams, an Amesbury resident, was 31 years old at the time and was working happily as a food manager at Ocean State Job lot in Danvers.
“I was rocking it, I was doing so good,” she said.
Her boyfriend rushed her to the hospital, and Williams told the doctors she had some pain in her left breast.
“I had noticed a lump over the course of a couple of months, but I didn’t think much of it,” she said. “So, when I opened up my shirt, the doctor looked at it and said, ‘That doesn’t look right.’”
The lump on Williams’ left breast was now purple and had grown larger.
The Salem native had her first mammogram, as well as an ultrasound and biopsy, and was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, a common type of breast cancer.
“Intuition told me that something wasn’t right, so I already kind of knew it was cancer,” she said. “But, when I got the call, I started to cry.”
Williams admitted that she was despondent for a bit, but a voice inside her soon told her that she was going to beat this and be all right.
“You really have to go into this with a positive mindset,” she said. “So that’s what I did.”
Williams made the decision to endure chemotherapy treatment.
“My heart was strong enough to take it, but my oncologist really wasn’t that optimistic that it would work for me,” she said. “But I told her, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
Williams went through six months of chemotherapy, which she called “a test of the mind and the physical will.”
“It is very tiring. You are prone to infection and, at the time, COVID-19 was so rampant, so that was scary,” she said. “It was painful, and there was a loss of appetite. I didn’t want to eat too much, and I slept a lot.”
Although she tried cold cap systems in an effort to help keep her hair during chemotherapy, Williams said they proved to be of little help.
“I lost all my hair, my eyebrows, my eyelashes, everything,” she said.
A single mastectomy and lymph node removal was also performed on Williams’ left side, and she ended up undergoing roughly 30 rounds of radiation treatment along the way.
“That was extremely painful because you get burnt,” she said.
Williams admitted that some days were better than others, but she is glad she stayed strong.
“Some days, I wanted to quit, and then there were other days when I figured I could go and do this,” she said. “I’ve never been in a war, but cancer is a battle all its own. So I would compare it to being in war.”
The treatments worked, and Williams has been cancer-free since May 9, 2021.
“As far as I know, I’m good, but just trying to get back into society and knowing that you don’t have to fight something all the time was very difficult,” she said. “Getting back into the swing of things really is the hardest part. It took me about a good year and a half to really feel accepted back into society, after all.”
Although her hair grew back pretty quickly, Williams said that she looks at the world in a different way today.
“You are softer about things, and you don’t take things for granted,” she said. “I really wasn’t a people person because everybody these days seems uptight to me for some reason. But I have gotten into the swing of ‘Hey, how ya doing?’ You just don’t take things so serious anymore. It’s like a rebirth in many ways.”
Williams currently works at Cumberland Farms in downtown Amesbury and said she has plenty of regular customers at the convenience store.
“It took me awhile to open up to my boss about it, but eventually I did, because I have to lift things sometimes,” she said. “She gets it, and everyone is really sensitive about it.”
