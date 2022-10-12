A lifelong Gloucester resident, Jane Shaw received her first breast cancer diagnosis when she was 46.
This cancer was caught very early and treated with a radical mastectomy. After care at home surrounded by family and friends, she became active in cancer survivor and support groups, and she treasured the friendships and connections made over the years. According to her daughter Betsy Rich, of special note was the group of women with whom she did the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, a breast cancer walk held each year in Boston.
“They remained very close friends and bonded over (their diagnoses),” Betsy said.
For the next 20 years, Jane did not have a cancer recurrence. However, in 2014, during a routine physical examine, her nurse discovered a lump in her other breast. This time, the cancer broke through the breast wall. That September, she had a second mastectomy. Her post-surgery treatment options ranged from chemotherapy and radiation to a hormonal pill. The chance that her cancer would return was very small. Much thought went into which treatment option to try.
According to Betsy, her mother wanted “to enjoy each minute of life, with as much comfort and quality of life as possible. She ultimately decided to go with the hormonal pill.”
By the time of Jane’s second diagnosis, she and her husband, Ray Shaw, were retired and traveling more. After her second surgery and recovery time, they traveled domestically and abroad to visit family and friends and explore more of the world.
Unfortunately, Jane was notified in 2017 that her cancer antigen 27.29 test was outside of the normal range, and what followed was her third cancer diagnosis.
“She received her initial care at Addison Gilbert and was so comforted to be under the care of her oncologist and a nurse friend and to see people she knew from her own community,” Betsy said. “Although she felt good while taking her first treatment, it was not reducing the tumors, so her oncologist at Addison Gilbert referred her to a breast oncologist at Dana-Farber for a possible trial.”
The trial would involve a combination treatment of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Jane felt it was finally time to start the treatment she previously turned down.
Jane’s husband and three children and their families were by her side every step of the way, from the first meeting about the trial to the final chemo treatment.
“We wanted her to know we were there for her no matter what she decided,” Betsy said. “The power of the love we all felt for my mom united us all in doing whatever we could do to help her through this experience.”
Betsy said that she and her family will be forever grateful for the care that Dr. Harold Burstein and oncology nurse Christine Bordonaro gave to her mother at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
Outside of treatment, the family would gather for monthly family dinners. Betsy’s job in the benefits office at Harvard University allowed her to work from home one or two days a week. She used this time to spend full days at her mother’s house.
“We made the most of every second we were together,” Betsy said, “and by that, I mean we simply spent time together. My siblings and I thanked her for providing us all with the opportunity to live every minute of life to the fullest, with gratitude and passion.
“Her face lit up, and she rewarded us with a big smile,” Betsy said.
Though she died in June 2020, Jane’s memory still holds strong with those who knew her — particularly her three children, Betsy Rich, Jane Fossiano and Steven Rich; her husband and his children; and their extended families. The day Jane passed, she was surrounded by members of her family.
“She was warm, loving, kind, compassionate, friendly, fun and extremely thoughtful,” Betsy said. “Family and friends were a large part of her life.”
Betsy hopes her mother’s story will inspire those to live every moment to their fullest.
“You may have known my mother as Jane Rust, or Jane Rich after marrying my father and having her three children, or Jane Shaw — for the last 38 years married to her beloved Raymond Shaw,” she said. “We miss her very much. We take comfort in the memories we created and shared, and in the loving care we all gave to each other.”
