In the spring of 2021, Lisa Lewis heard the words everyone fears: “You have breast cancer.” Today, Lewis’ treatment is over, but her journey continues.
She will share her story in “Teaming Up for Lisa — A Community Forum on Cancer Survivorship,” set for Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square in Newburyport.
Lewis, a Plaistow, New Hampshire, resident, and her caregiving team will recount her journey of diagnosis, treatment, courage, support and hope, from learning she had stage 2 breast cancer to undergoing chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and radiation.
Panelists include Dr. Peter Hartmann, a surgeon who leads the breast cancer treatment team at the Gerrish Breast Care Center at Anna Jaques Hospital; Dr. Claire Fung, a radiation oncologist; Dr. Colleen Yavarow, a hematologist and oncologist; and Michelle Petryk, an oncology certified nurse.
Pre- and post-forum, attendees will enjoy light refreshments, a complimentary swag bag, a silent auction, and the opportunity to visit with community-based complementary care and service providers that address many of the non-medical needs of cancer patients and their families.
Presenting sponsors are Anna Jaques Hospital, the Institution for Savings and Alliance Oncology. Participating partners include North of Boston Cancer Resource, YWCA Encore, Tough Warrior Princesses, Grateful Friends, Karen Wellington Foundation, Newburyport Society for the Relief of Aged Women and the Pink Revolution Breast Care Alliance of New Hampshire.
The event is free, but registration is required at ajh.org/pinkoctober. COVID-19 vaccination is also mandatory.
