It’s time to Pink Up the Port — and beyond.
Now in its eighth year, the community photo contest raises breast cancer awareness and promotes cancer prevention and the importance of early screening.
Businesses, organizations, schools and individuals throughout the Merrimack Valley, Seacoast and Greater Newburyport are encouraged to wear pink and partake in a little friendly competition to support those affected by breast cancer.
Join the initiative by taking a pink-themed photo of your group or workplace, and submit it to mphadke@bilh.org by Tuesday, Oct. 25. Voting is based on creativity and incorporation of awareness and prevention.
Anna Jaques Hospital coordinates Pink Up the Port in partnership with the Amesbury, Greater Haverhill and Greater Newburyport chambers of commerce and launched the initiative as one way to encourage prevention efforts and celebrate survivors.
The winning photo will be published in The Daily News of Newburyport, and all of the submissions will be featured on the Anna Jaques Hospital website and social media channels. Anna Jaques also welcomes postings on personal social media channels, using the hashtag #pinkuptheport.
