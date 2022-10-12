Mary Burt was 52 years old when she received her breast cancer diagnosis.
“It was a shock,” she said. “It was terrifying because I think anyone who hears the word cancer is scared.”
But now, 24 years later, what Burt remembers most of all is “the number of people who came through for me,” she said.
The Amesbury resident said that it was tough to ask for help, but that she never needed to.
“It’s very hard for me, and for most women, to ask for help,” Burt said. “So we don’t, and instead, women just show up and they don’t say, ‘What can I do?’ They say, ‘How about I walk the dog?’ Or how about I do this? And it really changed my life.”
Burt described coping by listening to beautiful, soft music and then taking a bath or shower. After that ritual, she would feel good for the day.
Her sister, who lived in New Jersey at the time, would come up for her oncology visits and chemo trips, which Burt said she found very helpful as her sister happened to be an oncology nurse. Burt said she hit a turning point when one of her friends, who had gone through chemotherapy previously, offered her the advice to keep counting down the visits.
“And each one will make it less and less, then about halfway through, I remember going outside and I just thought everything was so much more beautiful than I thought it was before, and it’s never stopped feeling that way,” Burt said. “And I just — we live in a house that looks out on just trees in Maine — I was surrounded by water and I look out at the trees and they’re just, we watch them change, we watch the snow come and it takes my breath away.”
She said that she asked herself what she wanted to do once she was finished with her treatment.
“All I wanted to do was to be able to walk again for long distances, because I loved to walk a few miles every day, and I could, and I just felt lucky,” Burt said. “I felt really lucky and I felt like everything was worth it in the world. It changed my way of looking at things. And I’ve never been more optimistic than since that time.
“I just, maybe something will happen. Maybe I will have another rough time,” she said. “But for right now, I just don’t think negatively about much at all, because it changed me. It made me believe in people, and it made me feel safe because I believed in people and because they all showed up, and I try to do that now for other people.”
Burt is now 77 years old and cancer-free. She enjoys spending her time with her three kids and five grandchildren, as well as taking long walks, reading and gardening. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, she and her husband adopted a cockapoo named Daisy.
Burt said that she hopes people will see her story and feel hope.
“I have a lucky life, and it’s amazing for me to be able to say that after having gone through the year that I went through so long ago,” she said. “And I hope that maybe it gives people a little hope and that they make sure they get their mammograms and make sure they talk to their doctor and make sure they ask questions.”
