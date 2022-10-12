For the past two years, the Equitable Pathways to Breast Cancer Care Initiative has continued to break down health care barriers that have been a burden to scores of minority patients.
Equitable Pathways operates under the Ellie Fund, a nonprofit organization in Needham that serves up to 1,000 breast cancer patients each year. The organization was founded in 1995 in memory of Eleanor Popkin, who lost her battle with breast cancer eight years earlier at the age of 49.
“Equitable Pathways is Ellie Fund’s approach to addressing the very serious matter of disparities in breast cancer care and outcomes,” said Meredith Mendelson, executive director of the Ellie Fund. “Our initiative offers solutions for underserved patients who need support services to ensure they can access and adhere to their breast cancer treatment plans.”
In 2020, it was discovered that only 34% of Ellie Fund patients identified themselves as being part of a minority. Therefore, despite having a 70% survival rate, breast cancer was still taking the lives of women who may have lived had it not been for the socioeconomic barriers embedded in the health care system.
The results of a recent study showed that in Massachusetts, Black, non-Hispanic women and patients insured by Medicaid are two to three times more likely to experience treatment delays, as opposed to patients who are white or privately insured.
Although there are no financial requirements to qualify for assistance from Equitable Pathways, patients must be in active treatment and reside in Massachusetts. Some of the services offered include grocery gift cards, transportation to treatment and meal deliveries.
Patricia Gonzalez, lead resource specialist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — Merrimack Valley in Methuen, said she has been referring patients to the Ellie Fund for the past 10 years.
“This is great assistance for our patients,” she said.
Gonzalez also said that unlike other organizations, the application process for the Ellie Fund is very “easy and straightforward.”
Launched in phases, the first phase of Equitable Pathways will continue through 2024. The goals of the first phase include bolstering diversity in the patient population, as well as establishing relationships with a diversified group of referral partners.
In April, the Ellie Fund received a $110,000 donation from medical technology company Hologic. The funding allowed Equitable Pathways to launch its self-referral platform. Using this platform, patients can apply for services themselves rather than waiting for a social worker or patient navigator.
“We want to make it easier for patients to get our services,” said Nekia Clark, director of patient services and outreach at the Ellie Fund and leader of the equity initiative, adding that it will also be easier for patients to get into clinical trials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.