When Mary Beth Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago, she never imagined that her journey would become an award-winning play.
“I have a sardonic sense of humor, and it comes out in the play,” said Smith, of Rockport. “There are so many bizarre things that people with cancer have to deal with. So many things you don’t expect. A lot of things in the play are true.”
In 2014, “Keep A-breast” was performed at the New Works Festival at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport. The one-act play earned the Peter Honegger Prize, given each year by Lois Honeggar in memory of her late husband, a longtime member of the local theater community and a judge for the festival.
There is a line in the play when Smith is on a gurney being wheeled through the hall and her family is lined up to say good luck.
“And my mom says to me, ‘Don’t look so horrified!’ But I am headed into surgery to get my breasts amputated, and, of course, that is horrible,” Smith said. “People start telling you things you don’t want to hear. I’d look at them and think, ‘Did they just say that?’”
One of nine children, including three sisters, Smith recalls how important breasts were as part of growing up and whether one was an early or late developer.
“And in middle school and high school, that’s all boys talk about,” she said. “During this ordeal, I thought about how older women talk about their breasts starting to sag and women who want smaller and others want bigger, and it’s always such a big deal.”
Smith talked about the many different kinds of grief when she faced this new reality at age 54.
“When I was first diagnosed, I didn’t realize I was grieving for the overall assurance that I was a healthy human being. It doesn’t matter what kind of cancer you get — you can no longer trust your body because your body has produced cancer,” she said. “Then you grieve your breasts, and then, of course, you grieve your body’s scarless beauty.”
In total, Smith had five surgeries, starting with two lumpectomies, after which she was told she still needed a mastectomy. The others were for reconstruction.
“They found cancer on one breast. But as we were driving along the parkway going to Manhattan because I wanted to escape and see some plays, it came to me the realization that I couldn’t have breasts that were asymmetrical. There would be one fake and perky and one real and not so perky, so I called the doctor to say I wanted a double mastectomy,” she said. “In the end, it looks fine, but you take off your bra every night, and you see the scars. Nowadays, they try to do incisions underneath the breast, whereas 12 years ago, they did it straight across.”
Smith said that although it was a frightening journey, she knows how fortunate she was to have people to take care of her.
“I was lucky because I had a wonderful mother and older sister, and my husband, he really took care of me,” she said. “After the mastectomy, I couldn’t bear to look, so he cut one of his old T-shirts to slip over my head and cover my chest so I could take a shower without sobbing.
“In the years since, I’ve talked to women who live away from families and who don’t have a lot of friends, and I was grateful that I had these people taking care of me,” she said. “All of this got to me. You get on a roller coaster, and you have no control and you feel more and more helpless because things keep spiraling out of control. I’m a fairly modest person, and I can’t tell you how many students and medical people touched and prodded my breasts,” she said.
Smith poured all of her feelings into her play.
“So with humor, because it’s the only thing that gets me through, I tried to convey the absurdity, the helplessness and horror of it all, as well as the love I experienced,” Smith said. “I remember when my playwriting group invited in a master playwright, and when he read my opening scene, he said the audience wouldn’t believe it would happen.”
Smith has been an avid writer since she was a young girl, earning a national writing award in the sixth grade.
“I’m a storyteller, and when I found I wanted to keep talking about (breast cancer) and other people didn’t want to hear, I thought to write the play,” she said. “I remember once when breast cancer came up during a birthday dinner, someone changed the conversation very quickly. I wrote a poem about that birthday, which was published in a ‘Breast’ anthology, and then I wrote the play.”
Smith is a member of the International Centre for Women Playwrights, Dramatists Guild, StageSource, Theatre Communications Group and Marblehead Little Theatre’s Playwrights Collective.
