Even years after successfully beating back breast cancer, survivors are sometimes left wondering “what next?”
The thought process can be humbling, intimidating and downright scary.
But for the last 15 years or so, survivors have been able to strut their stuff, so to speak, during the annual Runway for Recovery fashion show organized by Newburyport resident Olivia Boger.
Boger, whose mother died of breast cancer, took her personal tragedy and changed the conversation. In the process, her runway shows have raised more than $1.5 million to help families who have lost a mother, or even a father.
Runway to Recovery was formed about 16 years ago in Newburyport as a way to honor Boger’s mother, Cande Achtmeyer, who died in 2001. During Achtmeyer’s 10-year illness, little was said to Boger and her siblings about how serious the situation had become.
Six years after her mom’s death, Boger decided to begin Runway for Recovery as a one-time fundraiser to help families receive the kind of support that her mother had given her as a child despite her terminal illness.
“I feel very privileged that this is the kind of work I do each day,” Boger said. “It doesn’t feel like a job to me. It feels exactly like what would make my mom so happy.”
But what was conceived as a one-off event has become a fundraising juggernaut, not to mention an inspiring evening for cancer survivors and their families.
This year’s 16th annual Runway Show takes place Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at The Westin Boston Seaport District. Among those who will be parading down the catwalk are Newburyport residents Diane Hansen and Becky Conary, who both participated in last year’s event.
Joining Hansen during her appearance in last year’s show was her 22-year-old daughter, Anastasia.
“People were cheering from the moment we started. It was like a high I couldn’t explain,” Hansen said. “It was a very positive experience to participate, so that’s why she and I are doing it again this year.”
Asked what it’s like to get ready for the show, Hansen gushed about how much she was pampered and taken care of.
“They just make you feel like a queen, they make you feel so good,” Hansen said.
Hansen, 60, was 45 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been in remission for roughly 10 years, a milestone seen by many as the point where there is a very good chance it will never come back, she said.
“So I feel pretty good about that,” she said. “Family, faith and friends are kind of what got me through it.”
Conary was 39 when she was diagnosed in 2013.
Like Hansen, she enlisted her daughter to join her down the runway last year. Having Brianna by her side definitely chased away the nerves, she said.
“It’s fun, yet so heartwarming, it’s so touching. It’s a way to celebrate those who survived and honor those who are no longer with us,” Conary said. “Everybody has a story, every journey is different. Receiving a diagnosis is life-changing, and I wanted to do something different in bringing awareness (to that).”
