It was a routine mammogram on Salina Shah’s 48th birthday that showed some small masses.
The Andover resident scheduled a biopsy shortly after and then received the dreaded diagnosis — cancer.
“Cancer is a big, scary word,” Shah said, describing her diagnosis. “It’s an unknown you don’t know what you are dealing with, but the medical team is really good at walking you through the steps.”
Her routine screening also helped her doctors catch it early. The cancer was totally removed via surgery, she had four weeks of radiation and she will soon have her two-year post-cancer screening.
“With the pandemic, one of my biggest fears is that people put off those screenings,” Shah said.
Since her cancer diagnosis, Shah has realized that many more people have had and lived through the disease.
“I found it was more prevalent than I had known, and (my friends and family) were all great examples of living after it,” she said.
Through one of her friends, Shah learned that plant-based diets can help prevent hormone-related cancers like breast, ovarian and prostate cancers. Shah, who had been vegan for a few years prior, implemented a diet of more whole-plant foods rather than processed foods, she said. She was able to gather more information from the American Institute for Cancer Research, which also helped inform her wellness journey.
“There are chances of recurrence, but I don’t want to be scared of that. I want to learn to live with it,” she said. “Between taking prescribed medications, having a stricter plant-based diet and exercising, I feel like I’m taking control of my outcome.”
Shah’s family and friends also helped her tremendously throughout her treatment, she said. She has lived in the region for just under 20 years, and local friends brought her family food and accompanied her to radiation when her husband couldn’t, she said.
“I was very fortunate with my early diagnosis and people stepping up to help,” she said.