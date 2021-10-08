In her 21 years working as a social worker and investigator for the Department of Children and Families, Michelle Benedetti was a champion for children.
So it is only fitting that after her death in 2019 at age 51 from metastatic breast cancer that her family and friends established MishStrong, a nonprofit focused on supporting the children she loved in the community she called home.
In the time since her death, those who knew and loved Benedetti say the MishStrong message has become one of hope and healing for breast cancer survivors but also a way for the group to stay close in the way the Haverhill mother would have wanted.
“It makes me smile to think it’s what she would have wanted us to do,” said close friend Andrea Fogarty, a Haverhill police lieutenant who works with Benedetti’s husband, Joe, a detective on the force. “It gives us a chance to remember the good times.”
The nonprofit came together in the fall of 2019 as a way for loved ones to channel their grief, Joe Benedetti said, with a 5K road race held at Haverhill High School to pay homage to his wife, who loved to run and stay active. Participants also decorated Haverhill police cruisers with 500 pink ribbons as a fundraiser for MishStrong for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Written on the ribbons were messages of hope, the names of people fighting and the names of those lost to the disease.
Two years later, MishStrong is forging ahead, well, stronger than ever — no doubt making its namesake proud.
The nonprofit has expanded beyond the 5Ks and cruiser ribbons to do good deeds elsewhere in the community where Michelle had a footprint.
According to close friend and co-worker Stacy Carey, St. Ann’s Home & School in Methuen is one of the places MishStrong chose to target their outreach, knowing it would make Michelle proud.
As investigators at the Department of Children and Families in Haverhill, Michelle and Carey went into homes where there was suspected child abuse or neglect, interviewing parents and children. If circumstances dictated, Carey said, children would be removed from the home and often placed at locations such as St. Ann’s.
“She was dedicated to the children in our area and wanted to make sure they were safe. That came first with our job,” Carey said of her friend and colleague of more than 20 years.
Joe said that MishStrong has donated backpacks full of toiletries, supplied Christmas gifts and purchased video games for the residents of St. Ann’s over the years.
“The whole thing about MishStrong isn’t cancer, it’s about children,” Joe said. “That’s what she was about. We want to do as much as we can for children in need. These kids get plucked from their homes and go into St. Ann’s and really don’t have a lot. We want to make sure they have what they need.”
In June, a conference room at the Essex Children’s Advocacy Center in Lawrence was dedicated to Michelle’s memory, allowing all who gather there — often investigators, police detectives, forensic interviewers and representatives from the district attorney’s office with whom Michelle worked — to remember her fondly.
A plaque with her picture outside the conference room calls her a “beloved friend, colleague and champion for the children of Merrimack Valley” and states that she will “always have a seat at this table and a place in our hearts.”
At the dedication, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall, who directs the center, said Michelle was an “extraordinary human being who was a tireless advocate for children.”
Fogarty, who often rallied a group of women from the Salem, New Hampshire, gym Drive to be their friend’s support system when her breast cancer journey got tough, said that Michelle’s fighting spirit never dimmed.
“When it came time to battle her illness, she was very determined and knew how she wanted to handle things,” Fogarty said. “It speaks to her personality as a whole. She was a strong and courageous woman.”
Michelle’s husband agrees.
“Cancer was just another hurdle in her life, like, ‘I got this and I’m going to deal with it the best I can,’” he said.