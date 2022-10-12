“Paws for a Cause” will step out along the Clipper City Rail Trail in Newburyport on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The fundraising walk hosted by the New England chapter of the Karen Wellington Foundation for Living With Breast Cancer is open to everyone, with or without dogs. Proceeds support the nonprofit organization, which helps women living with breast cancer and their families.
The walk starts at the Washington Street entrance to the rail trail and ends at Parker Street, with participants welcome to join at Washington Street any time before 11:30. In the case of rain, it will be held the following day, Oct. 16.
Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3xm T5aJ and costs $15 each for walkers without dogs and $20 for one walker and one dog. Each additional dog is $10. On-site registration will also be available but costs $25 for walkers with dogs, $18 for walkers without dogs and $12 for additional dogs.
Activities along the walk will include a raffle, snacks for people and pups, contests, and photographers taking candids and professional posed photos of participants.
The Karen Wellington Foundation gives vacations, event tickets, spa days and other gifts to women living with breast cancer and their loved ones. The goal is to help recipients put cancer aside briefly, make lasting memories and have something on their calendars to look forward to — something other than chemo, radiation, surgery and the next doctor appointment.
“Recipients often tell us how much a KWF trip meant to them, that it created wonderful memories, rejuvenated them and helped them heal,” said Debbie Hart-Klein, leader of the New England chapter, based in Newburyport. “Hearing such positive responses is heartwarming and confirms the benefits of our work.”
With Paws for a Cause, the foundation is “looking forward to raising money for more ‘gifts of fun’ in a way that in itself will be a fun, family-friendly event,” Hart-Klein said.
If you know anyone who might benefit from a gift, submit a nomination at karenwellingtonfoundation.org/nominate. Anyone with breast cancer is eligible.
For more information, contact Debbie Hart-Klein at 617-916-8984 or debbie.new england@karenwellington foundation.org.
