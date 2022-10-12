Kathleen Casey, 37, has been a part of the Torigian Family YMCA in Peabody her whole life.
As a 10-year-old, she attended Camp Eastman at the Y. She continued to work there throughout her time in college at Salem State University. In 2006, she began taking group fitness classes there, and eventually became a fitness instructor herself. She began her current role as a branch administrator “around seven or eight years ago,” she said.
This year, her role as administrator will look a little different.
Each October, the Y celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month, encouraging members and the public to hang pink ribbons in the lobby and designating Wednesdays as “Pink Days,” where everyone wears pink to raise awareness and honor everyone affected by breast cancer. The ribbons are displayed on a window that looks out over the pool, according to Casey, and show “support and remembrance” for those living with breast cancer and for those who died because of it.
“It can be an overwhelming display,” Casey said.
The Y’s campaign took on more meaning for her when her mother faced breast cancer in 2018.
“It wasn’t until my mom was diagnosed that I started to have an emotional connection to it,” Casey said.
“Without sounding too morbid, it was a fun way to celebrate my mom,” she said. “I encourage people to come and try it and see if it gives them the same feeling.”
Last fall, it hit even closer to home for Casey when she was diagnosed with stage 4 triple-positive breast cancer, which had spread to her spine.
She remembers the day clearly — it was Nov. 1. Coincidentally, that marked the end of 2021’s breast cancer awareness campaign. That makes this the first year that Casey will be involved in promoting the “Power of Pink” as a breast cancer survivor herself.
“I’m anticipating a feel-good month,” she said. “I know this October, a lot of people will be looking at me. I’m excited, but it also brings back a lot of anxiety.”
The month of October is a “constant reminder,” she said, of breast cancer.
As Casey sees it, it confronts the reality and creates space to instead “celebrate the victories,” she said.
The amount of people who have breast cancer is “overwhelming,” Casey said, and being diagnosed “opens you up to so many more stories.”
Since her diagnosis, Casey has undergone 12 weeks of chemotherapy and three months of radiation on her spine, as well as a lumpectomy last month.
“I went straight at this and never looked back,” she said. “I think what kept me going was that every time I had a negative thought, I would push it out of my head and think of five things to be positive about and grateful for.”
As a fitness instructor, Casey believes her job is to “advocate for health and well-being.” Casey explained that if people take care of their physical health, “your body is already that much ahead,” should something come up unexpectedly.
Cancer awareness continues at the Torigian Family Y next month, when it launches into raising money for the Livestrong at the Y 5K Road Race, set for Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lt. Ross Park in Peabody.
Livestrong at the Y is a 12-week program that helps cancer survivors regain strength after treatment.
For Casey, Livestrong is personal, as well. As a fitness instructor, her next goal is to get her “Livestrong at the Y” certification so she can help others overcome the physical effects of cancer treatment through exercise and camaraderie.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.
Often, when someone gets diagnosed with cancer, people try to advise the person on health and nutrition habits, Casey said.
“You want to say, ‘Mind your business, you don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Casey said. “I can actually look these people in the eye and say, ‘I know what you’re going through.’”
She wants to provide others with a support system like the one she’s had so far.
“If anyone needs a buddy to go on a walk or needs someone to be around, I’m here,” Casey said. “I had so much support when I was diagnosed. Nobody should go through this alone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.