Stage 4 cancer survivor Muriel Boles has found her own way of recognizing the extra years of life she has been blessed with — raising money to help eradicate breast cancer, a disease she’s been battling for over 10 years.
For the second year in a row, she organized and ran the Pink Party for Dana-Farber, an art show and auction held at Riverside Church in her hometown of Haverhill.
The 2022 event was held Saturday, Oct. 1, and featured a silent auction of original artwork — including prints, photographs, mixed media and watercolors — and other items, like a professional portrait shoot.
When her cancer was diagnosed in 2013, Boles had no idea what the future would bring.
“My oncologist, Dr. Ankur Mehta at Dana-Farber in Methuen, sat by my bed one afternoon during my stay and told me, ‘There is always hope,’” she said.
Boles, now 61, took his words to heart and resolved to do whatever was needed to keep living.
“He’s a compassionate, caring and brilliant man who shared stories of people who lived longer with this disease, and he said there are always new treatments coming along, which made me feel I could get through this and maybe live longer,” she said. “There was one thing that made me feel I could get through this, and that’s the Boston Marathon and watching those injured people trying to get their lives back. I thought to myself, ‘If they can do it, so can I.’”
Her battle with metastatic breast cancer began around 2011, when she began sensing changes in her body, such as aches and lumps that weren’t there before. Because of a longtime fear of doctors, and having lived through her mother’s death from cancer just six months after graduating from Haverhill High School, she didn’t want to face the reality of such an illness.
“It got to the point in 2013 where I finally decided to go the emergency room at Holy Family in Methuen,” she said. “During a two-week stay and after much testing, they discovered I had stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.”
The cancer had spread to her right lung and her bones, and the outlook was grim — until Mehta offered a ray of hope.
Boles underwent seven months of traditional chemotherapy and contended with fluid buildup from a tumor in her right lung that required a drain.
The treatments continued — from pills to injections — in an effort to keep the cancer at bay.
“I kept telling myself I can handle this and then I asked God for help, and to put this in his hands,” she said. “People prayed for me and supported me, and it was important to know I wasn’t alone in this.”
A sign on a wall in Boles’ home carries a Bible verse: “Faith, it does not make things easy, it makes them possible.”
“I feel a lot of my strength comes from God,” she said.
Boles was able to return to work in February 2014 as a graphic designer for a printing company, a job she held for nearly 22 years until the business was sold in 2017. Now, she works as an office manager at Riverside Church.
“You’re never really cancer-free with this form of cancer,” she said. “All they can do is keep it under control, and I continue to receive chemotherapy. I just push no matter what, as I’m very determined to continue to do what I can do to support the cancer community, and maybe someday, someone won’t have to go through what I’m going through.
“You have to find some purpose in this, and people must realize it’s not always a death sentence,” she said. “I’ve been given this incredible gift of 91/2 years, and I feel I need to do something to give back.”
That something turned out to be her first Pink Party last year at her church. She surpassed her goal of raising $5,000 for Dr. Sara Tolaney’s development of novel therapies for breast cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
This year, Boles’ party raised more than $9,000, which she will donate to Tolaney’s research again.
Tolaney is the chief of breast oncology and associate director of the Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at Dana-Farber in Boston.
“I saw her once in person in 2020 and virtually after that,” Boles said. “We hope to grow the event each year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.