FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, left, follows through on a swing as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, right, looks on during the first inning of a spring training baseball game March 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Urías has been activated from the injured list, over two months after he hurt his hamstring on the opening day of the season. The Brewers activated Urías, Monday, June 5, 2023.