FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez (11) looks on during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville.