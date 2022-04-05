FILE - Then-Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino plays against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Boston. Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, following a positive drug test, the fourth major leaguer penalized in two days. Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, the commissioner's office said. Severino will lose about half his $1.9 million salary.