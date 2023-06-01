METHUEN — City Councilor D.J. Beauregard, with backing from Mayor Neil Perry, is asking fellow councilors to consider adopting a new measure which would throw out the welcome mat for breweries in Methuen.
"We're simply trying to pave the way," said Beauregard, suggesting Spicket River Brewery from 56 Island St. in Lawrence might consider expanding in the neighboring community.
"And there could be Methuen-based entrepreneurs that come out of the woodwork," he said.
The matter is on the council agenda Monday night.
In his resolution, Beauregard said adopting the measure would "reasonably anticipate that allowing for this new type of business in Methuen will help stimulate economic activity, support business development opportunities, add to the diversity of our business inventory and offer an additional amenity to residents and visitors."
Also, with a "reputation as a destination business, a brewery would help draw visitors from a wide geographical area, including across state lines, which can benefit other local businesses and potentially generate significant annual meals tax revenue for our community," Beauregard wrote.
To move forward with the plan, the council would need to adopt a state provision that allows the local licensing authority to issue "Farmer Series Pouring Permits." These permits allow craft brewers to pour their own beer on premises for sale and sampling to the public, he said.
There are 230 craft breweries across the state, 198 of which are open to the public, according to the Massachusetts Brewers Guild.
"The goals we aim to achieve by paving the way to bring this type of business to Methuen are to help stimulate economic activity, support business development opportunities, add to the diversity of our business inventory, and offer an additional amenity to residents and visitors alike," Beauregard said.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday in the Great Hall at the Searles Building at 41 Pleasant St.
