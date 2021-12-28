Charlotte Hornets (18-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers host Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference action.
The Pacers are 8-15 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 assists per game led by Brogdon averaging 6.1.
The Hornets have gone 10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup on Nov. 20, with LaMelo Ball scoring 32 points in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.
Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.
Hornets: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.
INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot).
Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.