Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -1.5
BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.
The Wizards have gone 3-5 against division opponents. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Bradley Beal averaging 6.4.
The Hornets are 5-2 against Southeast Division teams. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 109-103 in the last matchup on Nov. 23.
TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 23.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Washington.
Miles Bridges is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.
Hornets: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.
INJURIES: Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).
Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.