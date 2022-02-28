FILE - Mount Vernon High School football coach Art Briles talks to players on the sideline Aug. 30, 2019, in Bonham, Texas. Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson has hired former Baylor coach Briles as offensive coordinator, the university confirmed Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.