FILE - The British Open Golf trophy, the "Claret Jug" is displayed by the clubhouse at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club before the British Open golf championships, Hoylake, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20.